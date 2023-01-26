Christopher Wayne White.jpg

Christopher Wayne White

Christopher Wayne White, 81, died December 12, 2022, in Tucson. He was predeceased by his parents, Chris H. White and Margaret Payne; and sisters Dee Bishop, Shirley Peterson and Jeanne Johnston. He is survived by his wife, Linda White; children Darcy Renda and Christopher Derek (Michelle) White; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Kathy Miller; and nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Minnesota, completed a BA in Psychology/Sociology at Parsons, MSW at U of Illinois, and PhD coursework at Western Colorado University. He worked in numerous mental health settings and served on many boards. His last position was Executive Director of Poyama Land, a nationally recognized treatment program for seriously emotionally disturbed children and their families. He also served as Registered Lobbyist at the Oregon State Legislature for the Oregon Association of Treatment Centers and lectured at area Colleges. In retirement he was active in his Homeowners Association.

