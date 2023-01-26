Christopher Wayne White, 81, died December 12, 2022, in Tucson. He was predeceased by his parents, Chris H. White and Margaret Payne; and sisters Dee Bishop, Shirley Peterson and Jeanne Johnston. He is survived by his wife, Linda White; children Darcy Renda and Christopher Derek (Michelle) White; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Kathy Miller; and nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Minnesota, completed a BA in Psychology/Sociology at Parsons, MSW at U of Illinois, and PhD coursework at Western Colorado University. He worked in numerous mental health settings and served on many boards. His last position was Executive Director of Poyama Land, a nationally recognized treatment program for seriously emotionally disturbed children and their families. He also served as Registered Lobbyist at the Oregon State Legislature for the Oregon Association of Treatment Centers and lectured at area Colleges. In retirement he was active in his Homeowners Association.
Chris was loving, loyal, witty, and always positive, never complaining, even the last few years as his health and strength diminished. He left a legacy of active involvement and commitment to his family, friends, community and state. He was passionate about helping people, whether it be serving on boards or helping people individually where he did good deeds that often went unrewarded. He was also a creative poetry and prose writer, gifted in photography, and knowledgeable in computers. He enjoyed cheering for his Vikings and Wildcats and appreciated many music genres. He loved animals, especially his faithful dogs, and enjoyed traveling—always wanting to see what was around the bend.
His reflection of life and death was “if all we are when we die is how we exist in other people’s memories, then please cautiously draw the contours of my nuanced and many-edged existence. Measure me as a man who tried to do right as a son, brother, husband, father and boss whose dedication to others never wavered. I lived and worked during wars, recessions, epidemics, and social unrest. I made my share of bad decisions, having loved a bunch, but overall I suffered very little.”
Our family has decided to forgo a memorial service. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney fund.
