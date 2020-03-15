CHRISTINE VENSEL

Christine Chadwell Vensel, 90, beloved wife of the late Lee H. Vensel, M.D., died March 10, 2020. She was born in Tazewell, TN. As a direct descendent of Revolutionary War patriot Captain David Chadwell (who is buried in Tazewell) and Brooks' pioneers on her mother's side, she and her brother grew up with families of “cousins by the dozen.”
Surviving are: son Lee III (Sherri) of Guam; grandsons Lee IV and Adam, Tallahassee, FL; daughter Elizabeth Langston (Jim, M.D.), Eugene, OR; niece Patsy Chadwell Reed (Bill), formerly of Green Valley; great-nephew Brian Reed, Seattle, WA; great-niece Laurel Rosch (Dave) and children Collins and Elie, Savoy, IL; and nephews Dennis Chadwell (Michele), Belle Vernon, PA, and John Chadwell, Tazewell, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother A.J. “Jack” Chadwell.
A graduate of Berea College, Kentucky, she worked as a home economist for Westinghouse in Louisville, where she met her husband, Lee. Volunteering in later years including fundraising for PBS stations KOZK, Springfield, MO and KGTF, Guam.
Travelers always, the Vensels saw much of the world. After the children were grown, Dr. Vensel left 25 years of private practice in Springfield, MO, and accepted an offer from the U.S. Navy. He separated from active duty on his 67th birthday with the rank of captain. Favorite duty stations were Guam and Hawaii.
Memberships included Green Valley Community Church (United Methodist) and Green Valley Republican clubs. As a resident of La Posada, she served on the resident advisory group of La Posada Foundation and as a member of the Holiday Gift Fund. Philanthropy at La Posada includes the Vensel Treasure Shoppe and the La Hacienda rehabilitation pool.
Services were private. Any remembrances may be directed to the La Posada Foundation, 350 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.