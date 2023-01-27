Christine Mahaffy

Christine Mahaffy 

Christine Mahaffy passed away at age 78, on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born July 14, 1944, in Flint, Michigan to George and Betty (Nieman) Nystrom. In June of 1964 she married her lifelong love, Richard Brent Mahaffy, who survives her.

Christine received her Bachelor's of Arts in Teaching and Elementary Education and Master's of Education in Elementary Education from Sam Houston State University. She retired from Klein Independent School District after teaching middle school science and math for 20 years.

