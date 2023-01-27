Christine Mahaffy passed away at age 78, on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born July 14, 1944, in Flint, Michigan to George and Betty (Nieman) Nystrom. In June of 1964 she married her lifelong love, Richard Brent Mahaffy, who survives her.
Christine received her Bachelor's of Arts in Teaching and Elementary Education and Master's of Education in Elementary Education from Sam Houston State University. She retired from Klein Independent School District after teaching middle school science and math for 20 years.
Christine leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her husband: Richard Brent of 58 years; daughters, Merrie Mahaffy-Britt, Melissa and Tom Keller, Melinda and Troy Shelly; grandchildren, Justin Britt, Nicole Britt, Trey Keller, Ashley Greene, Lindsay Ward, Brittany Shelly, and Brandon Shelly; and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides her parents, Christine was also preceded in death by her brother and two sisters; John, Diane, and Gayle.
A Celebration of Christine's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on February 25, 2023, at the San Xavier Moose Lodge in Tucson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone