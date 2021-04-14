Christine was born in Redding, CA on Feb. 4, 1964. After a brief but fierce fight with nature, she died on April 5, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. Her son, Christian, and husband, Brian, were with her.
She traveled the world before coming to Arizona. She volunteered at schools and turned her desert backyard into a paradise. She also survived breast cancer.
Christine was proud of her family and spent time with her “grands,” the little ones of her nieces, Savannah and Amanda.
Remember her by donating to breast cancer research, www.komen.org or by giving a flower to a loved one. Services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sahuarita, AZ, 17699 S Camino De Las Quintas.