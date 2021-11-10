If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Christine Conley, beloved mother, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021 in Green Valley, Arizona.
Christine and her late husband, Robert Burns Conley, retired to Tucson in 1980 and then relocated to Green Valley in 1987. A Michigan native, Christine was raised in Dearborn and attended Greenfield Village Elementary School and Edison Institute High School — both founded by Henry Ford.
She earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan. As a full-time elementary school teacher, Christine was a trailblazer for her generation as a working mother.
A very motivated and active retiree, Christine continued to work after moving to Arizona. She taught preschool students at the La Posada Los Ninos del Valle and started a successful estate sales business.
Christine is survived by her two children, Craig Jones and Martha Jones. A memorial service will held in Green Valley at St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
