Chigako “Chico” Kurtz passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Banner Hospital in Tucson. She was born on May 25, 1939 in Osaka, Japan. Chico moved to the United States in 1970 and became a U.S. citizen. She married her husband, Robert Kurtz, in December of 1977. She and her husband have been residents of Green Valley for 24 years.
She enjoyed world travel, but was always excited to return to her home, friends and neighbors in Green Valley. Chigako was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her husband Bob, her two stepdaughters Kerry and Kelly, her daughter-in-law Carol and beloved niece Hisami, who recently visited from Japan.
At her request, a private celebration of her life will be held by her family.