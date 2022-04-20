Chester “Chet” Davis passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born June 20, 1935 to Daniel and Gladys (Whalin) Davis in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. After a move to California at the age of two, his parents would take him to watch the planes at Mines Field, now LAX, which was instrumental in his inspiration and love for aviation.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Jean; brother Don; and his children Tony, Ken and Trish (Rob); grandchild Kaidyn, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Cindy and his parents.
Chet was heavily invested in the Green Valley community, for which he received the Pima Association of Governments Thomas L. Swanson Award for Regional Leadership in 2006. He has served on the Continental School Board, and volunteered for many organizations, including the Aero Club of Arizona, Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, Green Valley Council, Green Valley Elks Lodge, Green Valley Lions Club, Rotary Club of Green Valley and The Animal League of Green Valley.
Prior to his retirement, he was an Engineer on the Saturn V rocket program for the Apollo moon missions with North American Aviation in Downey, CA, and then he worked as a Manufacturing Engineer and a Business Operations Specialist for commercial aircraft at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, on April 27, 11:30am. As Chet will always be remembered for his broad smile, wise puns and corny jokes, Chet's funeral will not be a “grave” affair.
In lieu of flowers, donations or service to a charitable organization in his memory are appreciated.
