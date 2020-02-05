Charlotte Yeager Fowler passed away on Jan. 27, 2020 after a valiant battle with congestive heart failure. She was a nine-year resident of Green Valley, AZ.
Charlotte was born in Montgomery, Alabama on June 15, 1934 to Mabel Oaks and Wallace Hillis Yeager. Being the daughter of an Army Air Corps Master Sergeant, Charlotte spent her youth moving between many military bases in the United States and its territories.
On July 3, 1954, Charlotte married Joseph Allan Fowler, both were employees of Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio. During their 65 years of marriage, they raised three children: Debra (Kabinier and husband Rick Dobie), David (Diana Brenneman), and Edward (Michelle Beck). The couple had 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and were anticipating the arrival of two additional great-grandchildren later this year.
Siblings surviving Charlotte are her brothers Wallace, Darryl, and Carl Yeager. Family members passing before Charlotte were grandson Sean Fowler, sisters Janet Miklas and Margaret Agosti, and brothers Adam, John, LeRoy, and Fred Yeager.
Charlotte held several jobs during her life, including working for Neal Shoes, Johnson Plastics, Cortland Bank, and the U.S. Post Office.
Travel was one of Charlotte’s favorite pastimes. She and Allan visited every state, nearly all Canadian provinces, Presidential Libraries, and every National Park at least twice. Charlotte and Allan also visited China, England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Central America.
We will remember Charlotte for the care, comfort, and support she provided to friends and family. Charlotte loved playing cards with friends and games with her children and grandchildren.
A memorial service and burial are planned for the summer at Hartford Township Cemetery in Trumbull County, Ohio. A local Celebration of Life is still being planned.
In lieu of flowers, please honor the life and legacy of Charlotte Fowler with a donation to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.