CHARLES WILLIAM REPPENHAGEN

Charlie Reppenhagen, 83, was welcomed into heaven on the evening of Oct. 21, 2020. Charlie Repp, as he was most commonly known, touched the world in many ways from his kindness, creativity and architecture to his sense of humor and love for music.
Charlie was born on Long Island, NY to Bill and Ida Reppenhagen. He attended Amityville High School and received his architecture degree from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI). He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Charlie met the love of his life, Julianne, and was married in 1964. They relocated to Sherman, Connecticut where they resided for 45 years. Charlie was an active member of the Sherman Congregational Church, New Milford Rotary, American Red Cross, Power Squadron, and Candlewood Lake Authority.
In 2014, Julie and Charlie relocated to Green Valley, Arizona to “retire” and enjoy living closer to their daughter and her family. He became active with St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rotary, Community Food Bank, Desert Coasties, Townhouses IV and GVC Architecture and Planning Committee.
Charlie was a talented architect, designing beautiful homes, assisted living facilities, and churches. Charlie was also gifted calligrapher, who often contributed his work to community and church events. Mr. Repp taught calligraphy through Green Valley Rec and volunteered at the Continental School running the Cursive Writing Club.
Charlie and Julie were married for 56 years and blessed to celebrate the special day at home together. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and their children Kristin Jiroudek (Rich) and Jason Reppenhagen (Jenie), granddaughter Lilly Jiroudek, sister-in-law Pamela Givner, many cousins, and friends. He will be remembered with cigars, jazz, cocktails, and laughter.
Charlie’s ashes will be interred in St. Francis’ Memorial Garden columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Rotary International or your own favorite charity.