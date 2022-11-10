Charles W. Heacox (Chuck), 84, passed away at home on Oct. 20, 2022, with his wife, Patsy, by his side.
Born Aug. 22, 1938 to Gordon and Elizabeth “Punk” Heacox in Newcastle, Wyoming, Chuck grew up in Lisbon, North Dakota. The passion for golf grabbed him at age 4. As a young teen he worked in the movie theater and Red Owl grocery, from making popcorn, sweeping floors, to apprentice butcher.
Still in high school, Chuck joined the North Dakota National Guard (188th Army Band) In 10+ years of service, he rose to 1st Sgt. He loved the band and its members – but he sternly assigned his brother Dave KP duty for “borrowing” a jeep one night.
Chuck and Patsy met in Fargo/Moorhead. He was studying Business/Accounting practices. She was a telephone operator for “Ma Bell.” Besides school, Chuck worked for a road construction firm.
His first job after graduation was at Traverse Elect.(REA) in Wheaton, Minnesota, where their sons were born. Next, Western IL Power Coop. (WIPCO), in Jacksonville, Illinois, beckoned for 20 years. As the boys grew, the family was involved with their church and Boy Scouts. Chuck enjoyed driving his car full of excited boys during the Boy Scout summer trip caravan. He squeezed golf in as often as he could.
In 1985, the empty nesters moved to Decatur, Illinois, during a company merger between WIPCO and Soyland Power Coop. This was the era of building nuclear power stations and high interest rates.
Chuck relished the challenge of keeping the company afloat financially. The combined G&T firm covered most of Illinois. Little neighbor kids discovered Chuck’s ability keeping their bikes and toys working, making him a popular guy with the “short” people.
1996 saw more changes for his and Patsy’s jobs. This, they decided, was a good sign to retire, pick up their toys and move to sunny Green Valley, Arizona, so Chuck could golf year round. He was a serious, competitive golfer and thoroughly enjoyed his golfing buddies.
Remodeling this house too, she designed...he cut wood and hammered nails. Dry wall went up...she did the putty work, he did the sanding. Painting was shared, he manned the rollers, she did the trim. They only had to agree on color – he graciously gave in. For years he was the “go to” fix it guy for Sunrise Pointe HOA.
Just as the pandemic started, his health worsened to struggling with COPD and oxygen 24/7. That brought an end to golf and all the travel he and Patsy were so fond of. They had visited around 40 countries.
Chuck is survived by his wife Patsy (61 years) and two sons, Bradley (Becky) of Illinois, and Timothy of Colorado; and brother James (Annette) in North Dakota. He was preceded by his parents and brother David.
The family wish to thank the friends and relatives who so faithfully prayed for a peaceful end. You were successful. Chuck passed away in his favorite recliner quietly and pain-free. There are no services planned at this time. The many cards and notes of personal remembrances are treasured. For those who wish, consider contributing to the charity of your choice.
