Charles Heacox

Charles W. Heacox

Charles W. Heacox (Chuck), 84, passed away at home on Oct. 20, 2022, with his wife, Patsy, by his side.

Born Aug. 22, 1938 to Gordon and Elizabeth “Punk” Heacox in Newcastle, Wyoming, Chuck grew up in Lisbon, North Dakota. The passion for golf grabbed him at age 4. As a young teen he worked in the movie theater and Red Owl grocery, from making popcorn, sweeping floors, to apprentice butcher.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?