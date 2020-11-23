Charles (Tom) Brown
Tom was born in the mountain town of Kremmling, Colorado on April 21, 1934. Tom was always ambitious, even at a young age. At 9 years old, he learned to drive to deliver groceries from his family grocery store to the customers throughout the town. At 14 years old, Tom was appointed to be a page in the U.S. Senate by a Colorado Senator. This would take Tom to Washington D.C. for 2 years. Tom returned to Kremmling his senior year of high school to be able to graduate with his friends.
If you knew Tom, you know how important his friends were to him. After high school, Tom went on to achieve a degree in mining engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. It was here that Tom met his first wife, Shirley Hohnholz, and they were married in his senior year at Mines.
Following graduation, Tom worked as a ranch hand on the family ranch in Wyoming and Colorado. This work was fulfilling but Tom wanted to put his degree to work. He spent 2 years as an underground shift boss at the Climax Molybdenum mine.
Towards the end of his time at Climax, Tom had a young family and decided he wanted to raise them in Estes Park, Colorado. Tom continued his career as an engineer but in a different capacity where he became a registered land surveyor and opened Estes Park Surveyors and Engineers. During this time, Tom built and operated a travel trailer park and campground that is still open and operating today. Tom was an active member of the Estes Park community as he served on various boards including the Colorado board of Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors, Estes Park School Board, Estes Park Hospital Board, Estes Park Recreation Board and 27 years on the board of the First National Bank of Estes Park. He also was a member of Rotary International for over 50 years.
Tom continued to build his mark on the community through starting Brown’s on the Green development company building condominiums and townhomes.
Tom married Judy Ricker in Estes Park in August of 1984. Tom and Judy decided to trade mountains and snow for desert and sun making Green Valley, Arizona their permanent home in 2005. Tom and Judy shared a love for travel and exploring the world visiting more than 10 countries. When Tom wasn’t traveling, he loved to spend his time on the golf course with his friends. One of his biggest thrills was getting a hole in one in March of 2019.
A strong characteristic of Tom’s was his ability to cultivate strong friendships. He loved to entertain and bring those he loved together over a shared meal through the family picnics each 4th of July and Labor Day, annual pig roasts, and making sure no one was alone for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Tom will be remembered as a charismatic, hardworking man that led his life with integrity and love.
Tom is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Candace (Jim) Salzbach, his three stepchildren: Jeffrey Ricker, Ashlie Ricker and Trent Ricker. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.