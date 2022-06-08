CHARLES SAUER

Charles (Charlie, Pete or Chas.) Keller Sauer, who always had a smile on his face and a tale to tell, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022. Born on February 13, 1938, in Lexington, Ky., Charlie later lived all around the country, including in Los Angeles; Kodiak, Alaska; Milton, Wash.; Auburn, Wash.; and most recently in Sahuarita.
From 1955-1959, Charlie served as Airman Second Class in the U.S. Air Force. Charlie's diverse careers started when he entered the boxing ring for the first time at age 15, where he was awarded Golden Glove Champion three times in the Welterweight and Featherweight categories during his 10-year career. For many years Charlie worked as a meat cutter, and owned Charlie's Meats in Edgewood, Wash., before transitioning to a real estate agent. A devoted follower of Buddhism in his later decades, Charlie spent a lifetime exploring spirituality and religion.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anita Lee Sauer; son Joseph Raymond Sauer of Portland, Ore.; daughter Kristina Elizabeth McDaniel of Everett, Wash.; stepdaughter Mai Ling Slaughter (husband Bryan Mines) of Seattle; stepson Stephen Lee Slaughter (wife Koshare Eagle) of Golden, Colo.; granddaughters Brittany Christine Sauer, Felicia Lauren Sauer, Regina Elizabeth McDaniel and Erin Shae McDaniel; and great-grandchildren Julian, Adonny and Jasper. Charlie joins his son, Charles Keller Sauer, Jr., who preceded him in death in 1971.
A memorial gathering will be held at a future time. Contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
