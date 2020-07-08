TAKE THE HAND OF THE LORD AND BE FOREVER AT PEACE
Charles Richard Coler, born in Dayton, Ohio 1927. The only child of Charles and Ruth Coler, passed to a better range on April 22, 2020.
“Dick” was not only a Cowboy at heart but was a rancher, professional rodeo performer and horse breaker in his early life.
As a young athlete he played football in the first Ohio All-Star game in 1946. He attended Memphis University and Purdue University where he played football.
He joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War and was later a Commandant heading the Arizona Marine Corps League Detachment #1126 in Green Valley.
Wed in 1954 to Scottie (Alice Wright). Raised three children and ran a successful Chevrolet dealership of 50 years then relocated to Green Valley, AZ where he was active in real estate and theater, sharing the spotlight with his wife Scottie.
Dick served two terms as President of the Tubac Historical Society and formed the reenactment of the Anza exposition trail ride from Tumacacori to Tubac, Arizona as a depiction of a historical event that took place in 1776. An accomplished equestrian, he kept his horses in Arizona until his retirement in 2011 and conducted many clinics and trial rides over the years.
He is survived by sons Chuck (Leslie), Douglas (Jo) and daughter Cari, five granddaughters, two grandsons, six great-grandchildren.
He was an established author, southwest artist and a two-time cancer survivor.