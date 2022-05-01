Born in Hopwood, PA on March 31, 1925, Green Valley resident Charles Iven Porter, Jr. (aka Crash) passed away peacefully in his home on April 23 with his wife by his side.
To say that Crash was “sharp” or “funny” is doing a disservice to how quick-witted and clever this man really was, to his dying day. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather … Navy fly boy (Ret. Lieutenant Commander) … jokester … gifted musician (if you were lucky enough to hear that man play the organ, good for you) … remarkable, devoted friend … fearless traveler … and, most importantly, one of the most decent human beings you will ever meet. If there was one person you could have a beer with, he was that guy. Charles Iven Porter, Jr. made our hearts full but the void his absence leaves is palpable. And 97 years with him just wasn’t and won’t ever be enough. Here's to a life well lived.
He is survived by his wife Dodie; children, Priscilla Hall and Charles (Sandy) III; three grandchildren, Buddy (Jen) Hall, Jeff (Rhonda) Hall, and Jordi (Tony) Cayton; four great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Skyler, Benjamin, and Noah; and his great-great-granddaughter Emberly Belle.
