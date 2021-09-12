CHARLES EDWARD BROOKS

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
November 5, 1930 to September 4, 2021
Chuck Brooks, a longtime Green Valley resident, passed away September 4, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. He was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Chuck was born November 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He lived in many places throughout the U.S. before turning 18. In 1949, he entered the Navy, serving on two aircraft carriers. He ended his military career on Whidbey Island, Washington in 1953. During his time at Whidbey Island he met and married Ruth Anne Watson in 1951.
The F.W. Woolworth Company recruited Chuck into their management program in 1953. Excelling in retail, he soon was managing his own stores. His career took him and his family up and down the Western States. He retired from the F.W. Woolworth Company in 1990 after 37 years. Soon there after Chuck and Anne chose Green Valley as their retirement home.
Chuck was an avid golfer and was very active with Desert Hills Golf Club until he was 80. He loved dancing and playing poker, cribbage and any other card game that came along. He enjoyed karaoke and recorded a CD of his favorite songs. He was also an avid spots fan. He was an active member of the Elks and American Legion.
Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Ruth Anne (Annie); his parents Roy and Elizabeth (Bess) Brooks, son Roy (Skip) and grandson Eric Liby. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Guyett (Mike), Carol Liby, Cathy Perry (Doug), and Christy Brooks. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Riley, of Henrico, Virginia, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren along with an extended family of nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Dad’s wonderful friend, Betty Chadwick, who has been a tremendous support to our entire family. Thank you also, to the Green Valley community where our father leaves many friends.
At his request no services will be held. Donations may be made in his honor to Soulistic Hospice, P.O. Box 1990, Tubac, AZ 85646-1990, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Tribute Gifts 2021 N Kinney St, Tucson, AZ 85743-9719 or charity of the donors choice.