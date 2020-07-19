CHARLES DWAIN WATT

Born August 16, 1934 in Smithland, IA. Died July 6, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He died of natural causes.
In U.S. Air Force for 20 years. Worked for U.S. Postal Service for 19 years. Lived in Ida Grove, IA, for 20 years. Moved to Green Valley, AZ, in 2012.
Volunteered at the White Elephant for many years. Member of Elks Lodge and Masons for many years.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna; three children, Terri (Vince) Martinez of Las Vegas, NV; Debra Davis of Oakboro, NC; Warren Watt of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Las Vegas at a later date.