Charles William Thompson III (Chucky) entered into our heavenly kingdom on the morning of April 3, 2022. There was a stunning sunrise that morning and we know it was a gift and confirmation of his safe arrival. Chucky was a son, older brother, brother in law, crazy uncle, great crazy uncle and a friend to all.
He had an amazing sense of humor. He made everyone feel welcome and laughter was always heard when he was around. He loved music and knew every song and artist that came on. His favorite band was Pink Floyd. He could tell you anything and if he didn't know the answer he made it up beautifully.
His nieces and nephews will always remember his very animated Christmas stories and how he traveled the world collecting all of the gifts that he gave to them. He is preceded in death by his Grandma and Pop Thompson, Nana Sanchez, Uncle Benny, cousins Carol and Henry and best friends Margo S., Donnie G., Shawn S., Danny K., Mike R and Mike L. We know they were all there to greet him when he arrived. What a sight!!
There is no more death, suffering, pain, sadness or tears. The old order of life has passed away. He is in the presence of the lord in his new heaven suit. He will be greatly missed but we know we will see him again. We love you and miss you so much.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone