August 14, 1949 to December 7, 2019
Charles ‘Chuck’ Ranney Koester of Green Valley, AZ passed away in Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, AZ on Dec. 7, 2019 from lung, liver and stomach cancer. He was born in Evanston, Illinois on Aug. 14, 1949 to Charles and Helen (Ranney) Koester.
Chuck attended Loyola University, graduating with a BS in History followed by his master’s degree. He worked for the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board in Chicago, Illinois for 36 years retiring in 2007.
He married his wife, Linda (Zbinden Knebel) in 2000 and she survives. Also surviving are his twin brother, William ‘Bill’ (Nancy) Koester; sister, Martha (Kurt Cockram) Koester; two stepsons, Paul (Maiko) Knebel and Michael (Silvia) Knebel ; and three grandsons, John Miayamoto, Brayden Knebel, and Gabriel Knebel.
His favorite pastimes were traveling, playing Bridge, reading and gardening. He lived life to the very fullest. He and his wife had enjoyed cruising in many areas of the world.
Per Chuck’s wishes, his remains will be cremated and no public services will be held.