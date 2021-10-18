If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Charles Burton Banks Jr., "Burt," passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 84 in Green Valley, AZ. Burt was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and spent his childhood years in Kansas City and at the Lake of the Ozarks. In 1958, he married Carol Ann Mears and while attending the University of Kansas he welcomed a son, Chuck, and a daughter, Kelly.
In 1966, he earned his Ph.D. in Engineering Mechanics. In 1967, Burt and Carol moved their family to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where Burt began working at Los Alamos National Laboratory. During his many years at the Lab he made lasting contributions and was greatly respected.
After retirement, Burt and Carol spent many winters in Green Valley, AZ. He moved to Green Valley full time after Carol passed away. A meticulous craftsman, Burt turned and built many wooden masterpieces and in later years learned to build golf clubs as well. Burt was an avid golfer and a Jr. Master in Competitive Bridge. He had many loving and loyal friends, was an awesome Grandpa and Great-Grandpa.
Burt was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carol Ann Banks. He is survived by his children: Charles B. Banks III (Carol Banks), Kelly L. Parker (Brad Parker). Grandchildren: Charles F. Banks (Valerie Ortiz), Casey Parker (Adam Hernandez), Jamie Parker (Andrew Schein). Great-grandchildren: Zachary and Victoria Banks and Evie P. Hernandez.
A celebration of life will be held in spring/summer of 2022.