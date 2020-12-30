CHARLENE CAMPBELL

Charlene Trees Campbell, 80, passed away 12/23/20, from complications after surgery.
She was born Feb. 14, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN, to Ruth Grimm and Major Charles J. Trees. They had 3 lovely girls: Lynda Lee Campbell, married to Richard Dorfmeyer; Lisa Ann D’Antoni, and Lori Kay Redd, married to Jim Redd. Charlene had 4 grandchildren: Charlene Visco, Richard D’Antoni, Jennifer Montgomery and Caroline Windler, and 1 great-grandson, Finn Montgomery.
Charlene attended Purdue University, and taught kindergarten and 2nd grade for 30 years. Most of those years in Roswell, GA. She moved here to be near her daughter Lynda in 2017. Charlene became an avid duplicate bridge player — not a real good one, but she sure had fun!
No memorial service is planned.