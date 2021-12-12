Cecilia Reed, 72, died Dec. 2, 2021 with her husband and their two sons by her side.
Celia made friends all over the country and did not want people to feel like they had to travel. She requested not to have a service but to have her family spread her ashes over the ocean around Santa Barbara where she loved to be and where she had many wonderful memories.
Celia was born Sept. 6, 1949 in Santa Maria, California, to Rosalio and Rebecca Castro. She was the middle child of three daughters. She met her husband Gary at Righetti high school and after an on-again, off-again romance, they were married in the fall of 1969. While living in Isla Vista next to UCSB, she worked as a telephone operator in Santa Barbara while Gary finished his college degree.
In addition to raising two boys, Celia’s career included running a catering
business, serving as the catering manager at Pea Soup Andersons in Solvang,
and working several retail sales jobs. But her real passion was making friends
and getting people together to have fun. In addition to California, she and Gary lived in Virginia, Georgia, and Colorado before moving to Arizona.
Everywhere they went, Celia made close friends and brought people together. For years she organized surprise birthday parties for Gary, hosted an annual lady's tea party on her birthday, and being an exceptional cook, she loved making Mexican food for her annual Cinque de Mayo parties. She was an avid game player and developed a fondness for bridge, joining many party and duplicate groups. More recently, she was also learning to play Mah Jongg while settling into her new home in Arizona.
Celia and Gary traveled extensively on vacations around the country and the world, including memorable trips to Mexico, Canada, France, Italy, and several other countries in Europe. They also enjoyed sharing their Hilton Grand Vacation villas in Hawaii with their friends and family.
Celia doted on her two granddaughters, spoiling them whenever she got the chance. She was especially proud when the oldest graduated from college and the youngest from high school before going on to start at ASU. In the last few years, she was blessed with a grandson, Zac, from her son Sam and his wife Mona.
Celia was an amazing lady who left behind many close friends and a loving family with many, many wonderful memories of her. Celia was survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary, her son Samuel and his wife Mona with her grandson Zac, and her son Adam with her two granddaughters, Shantae and Jolay.
Condolences may be sent to 2332 E. Dream Catcher Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614.