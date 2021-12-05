CATHERINE WELLS ANDERSON

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Catherine “Cathy” Wells Anderson died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in her artfully beautiful Arizona abode. She was 94 years young. She was a third generation, female, college graduate earning her degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She displayed her artistic and journalistic talents at Carson’s Department Store, Teleflora, Channel 11’s Dial Magazine, Long Grove Confectionery, Northshore Magazine, Bookwomen and elsewhere. She was an avid reader, joyful gardener, affectionate wife and mother, accomplished writer, sharp, fearlessly independent, stylish and very loved.
She was devotedly married to Alan Alfred Anderson (died 1967). She is survived by her four loving daughters she raised in Manhattan Beach, CA, and Wilmette, IL, Robin, Julia, Tracy and Wendy, son-in-laws Mike and Jeff, granddaughter and husband, Katie and David, and her great-grandson, Dave. Our family, and her many friends, will miss her greatly!
She will be buried beside her husband at the Mound Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.
