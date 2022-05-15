CATHERINE LOUISE FOSTER

Catherine (Kate) Foster passed away peacefully in hospice care at La Posada, Green Valley at the age of 99. Her cause of death was old age. Kate was born in Adrian, Michigan on September, 30, 1922, and she died in Green Valley, Arizona on February 28, 2022. Kate is survived by her children Betsy (Foster) Breault, Sally Foster, Michael and (Joanne) Foster; her grandchildren Michael Miazgowicz, Lucien Breault, Gregory Miazgowicz, Fiona Foster; and her loving sister-in-law, Jackie Smith of Green Valley, AZ.
Kate, was a “preacher’s kid” and she lived in many parishes in Ohio, Southern Pennsylvania and West Virginia as a child. She was a descendent of Joab Hoisington, the first Colonel of the Regiment of Minute Men during the Revolutionary War. After meeting the love of her life, Milton Foster, at Waynesburg College, PA, Kate became a teacher while Milt served in the United States Army during WWII. They married after the war and then moved to Willow Run Village, Michigan, a Quonset-hut housing unit built for workers in the bomber factories during the war. Kate and Milt eventually moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan where they lived from 1952 until 1987. Kate was a housewife extraordinaire. She was a fabulous cook, growing many vegetables in her seasonal garden. She sewed her children’s clothes, including doll clothes for her two girls.
After Milt retired as an English professor, at Eastern Michigan University in 1987, they moved to Green Valley, Arizona. Kate and Milt were married 75 years and enjoyed 35 years of retirement together. In Green Valley they became regular hikers with the Green Valley Hiking Club, and Kate hosted many play reading soirees at their home on Via Papagayo. She was an avid reader, enjoyed a lifelong hobby of painting, and she loved going to the symphony. Kate especially adored her grandchildren, who visited often.
Kate’s humorous wit, her kind soul and her love of nature will live on in all of those she nurtured and loved.
