Entered into Life: March 28, 1938 in Decatur, Illinois. Entered into Eternal Life: Nov. 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Survived by her 5 children and their spouses whom she considered her children, 18 grandchildren and their spouses, and 8 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Irma Hardin and Kathy Bryant, and brother Andrew Gallagher. Daughter of Finita and Andrew Gallagher. Wife of the late John Michael Malovich. Resident of Green Valley, Arizona for the last 34 years, since 1985.
Carrie Frances Malovich was the second daughter of Finita and Andrew Gallagher’s six children. She was a member of the Salvation Army for most of her childhood and later attended other Christian churches as an adult. Carrie was a deacon at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, Arizona, her church home for the past 14 years. Carrie’s unwavering belief in a personal, caring God guided her and gave her strength throughout life’s challenges.
As a child, Carrie was taught to cook, sew, and build relationships by spending a great deal of time with her grandmother, Rose Wikle, and as a young adult with Bessie Heckler. Grandma Wikle and Bessie were excellent mentors whose influence in Carrie’s life spilled over to Carrie’s family and friends as Carrie shared her artistic talents and kindness with others throughout her life.
Carrie had a talent for clothing design and construction beginning in junior high school. She was granted special access to a senior high fashion design class as a freshman in high school. She expertly sewed her prom dresses, and later, her children’s clothing, a daughter’s wedding dress, and elegant doll dresses.
Carrie was also an amazing cook whose Chicken 'N Noodles has been the main dish at family gatherings for over 50 years. She taught her children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family members to cook, but more than that, she showed by example how to be a gracious hostess.
Carrie’s other artistic talents included floral arrangement, cake decorating, painting, crafting, drawing and singing. She provided the floral arrangements and wedding cakes for many family members and friends. Her elegant Christmas tree creations were highly sought after until she turned her attention to clown ministry.
As Blossom, a hobo clown, Carrie entertained children and adults throughout Arizona for many years. She attended the Emmett Kelly Jr Clown Roundup school in 1993. At times, she enlisted the help of her granddaughters who had their own makeup and clown costumes (made by Grandma, of course) to assist her at shows. She participated with other clowns in various community events, including the Emmett Kelly Jr. Days where her group won first place for the skit competition.
In 1996, Carrie earned her first real estate license and served as president of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Association of Realtors in 2003 As a real estate agent, Carrie gained a reputation for treating clients like family, often saying, “This is what I would tell you if you were one of my kids.” She used her extreme wisdom and integrity to assist buyers and sellers alike. Her late husband, John Malovich, teamed up with Carrie after his retirement from Raytheon. John passed away suddenly in 1998, and Carrie continued to work at real estate for a time. Carrie continued her real estate education until 2017.
Carrie’s home was full of love and the focal point of family gatherings. She had an “open-door policy” for those who needed a cup of coffee and a listening ear. Her children often came home from school to find fresh cookies or brownies on the counter and a neighbor or family member drinking coffee and discussing life with Mom at the dining room table.
Carrie’s inner strength was evident throughout her entire life. Many family members and friends looked to her for problem-solving help and answers for personal struggles. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special. She made each one feel like her favorite — favorite child, favorite grandchild, favorite sibling, favorite niece or nephew, favorite and best friend.
Carrie was an adventurer and a life-long learner. She had grit. One example of this was a road trip across the country via RV taken by Carrie and her youngest sister, Kathy, in 2006. Carrie was 68 years old at the time. Over the years she traveled to various places in Europe and Australia. She even sang with her church choir at Carnegie Hall in 2007 (at the age of 69). Age was not an issue for Carrie. If she had her mind set to go on an adventure, that’s just what she did.
Carrie was well known in Green Valley for her beautiful first-soprano vocals. Her two-octave range and warm, rich vocal tone brought joy to those blessed to hear her sing. Carrie’s children recall her singing throughout the day, in the car and at home. She could harmonize with anyone singing any song in any key. She especially loved to sing in the choir and play in the Joyful Spirit ensemble at her home church of Valley Presbyterian. Carrie’s legacy of music making continues with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as her family has many musicians today.
Carrie’s generosity and kindness spoke more of God’s love than any sermon. She invested her life in making family and friends priority and giving back to the community. Her fun-loving spirit, wonderful sense of humor, and brilliant wisdom will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May we all strive to be even a shadow of the beautiful person Carrie was in this life.