Carolyn Sara (Wood) Miller 

Carolyn Sara (Wood) Miller passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7 with family by her side. She was 85.

Carolyn was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She graduated in 1955 from Central High School and attended Albion College where she joined her beloved Delta Zeta Sorority, studied biology and became a medical technologist. During her college years, Carolyn traveled widely – including a two-month tour of Europe and a trip on an iron ore freighter in the Great Lakes. After graduation she moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan and worked at St. Mary’s hospital for over 20 years.

