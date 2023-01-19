Carolyn Sara (Wood) Miller passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7 with family by her side. She was 85.
Carolyn was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She graduated in 1955 from Central High School and attended Albion College where she joined her beloved Delta Zeta Sorority, studied biology and became a medical technologist. During her college years, Carolyn traveled widely – including a two-month tour of Europe and a trip on an iron ore freighter in the Great Lakes. After graduation she moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan and worked at St. Mary’s hospital for over 20 years.
In 1964 she met Lloyd Miller on a ski trip, and they married June that year. Carolyn and Lloyd shared life on a cherry farm in Rockford, MI. She enjoyed helping manage the orchard, singing with Lloyd in the Methodist Church choir, and raising their two sons and Lloyd’s three other children. Both were also very involved in the boys’ scouting activities.
In 1990 Carolyn and Lloyd moved to Green Valley. Here they also sang in the choir at the United Methodist Church and together were very active in GVR clubs, Amateur Radios and the Green Valley Car Nuts. She even helped Lloyd for over 20 years in organizing his “Radio club" and eventually the “Robotics Club“ at Continental Middle School.
In her leisure time, Carolyn also enjoyed puzzles of all sorts, handcrafts, entertainment at CPAC, jazz festivals, water aerobics, traveling and sailing. She loved wearing and adding to her collection of tie-dyed shirts and dresses!
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Wood, and her husband of 53 years, Lloyd G. Miller. She is survived by her two sons: Scott Miller of Lowell, MI. and Christopher (Melinda) Miller of Thomasville, NC. As well as Lloyd’s children: M. Resha Wyman of Dodgeville, WI, Bunny (Harry) Bookwalter of Green Valley and Larry (Jackie) of Madison, WI. She and Lloyd have 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Memorial service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Choir of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley or the Community Performance and Art Center of Green Valley.
