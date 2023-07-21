Carolyn Alberta.jpg

Carolyn (Carol) Jean Alberta of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at her home on July 12, 2023, with family members around her. She was 85.

Carol was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Denver to Herbert B. and Elsie V. Alkire. She was the oldest of three children, and the only daughter. She was raised in Wiggins, Colorado and graduated from high school in 1955. She attended the University of Denver on a scholarship.

