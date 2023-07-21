Carolyn (Carol) Jean Alberta of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at her home on July 12, 2023, with family members around her. She was 85.
Carol was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Denver to Herbert B. and Elsie V. Alkire. She was the oldest of three children, and the only daughter. She was raised in Wiggins, Colorado and graduated from high school in 1955. She attended the University of Denver on a scholarship.
Carol’s life was packed full of family, friends and fun. She met each day with determination and unparalleled enthusiasm for the next activity, adventure or event.
A true matriarch, she was the center of every celebratory event and holiday occasion, often serving as the host. She loved spending time with family and friends, and, later in life, with her grandchildren. As she did with everything else, she set the bar high as a grandmother and the grandkids adored her. Making chocolate fondue, playing card games and baking cookies were some of their favorite activities together.
She also loved traveling and playing bridge, and volunteered at the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and later at the La Posada’s Vensel Treasure Shoppe.
Carol moved to Green Valley with her first husband, Jack Alberta, in 1989. Her skill and experience in interior design, and as a former owner and operator of a distinct and elegant gift shop – The Treasure Chest – in Fort Morgan (northeastern) Colorado proved an asset to her real estate career. She became one of the top producing realtors in all of Southern Arizona working for Coldwell Banker (formerly Prudential) and listed – and later sold – the first million-dollar listing in Green Valley.
Carol’s incredible strength, grace and sense of humor shone through until her very last days. She told her family and friends not to cry because, “… nothing lasts forever.”
We will miss her beautiful smile and the brightness she brought to all of our lives every day. We love you Mom, and thank you for all you did for our family.
She is survived by her three children: Anthony J. Alberta (Melanie) of Casa Grande, Trina M. Oesterle (Steve) of Green Valley, and Vincent M. Alberta of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren Jackson M. Oesterle and Zoe M. Oesterle; and brother Gary Alkire (Paula) of Green Valley.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Lee Alkire; and her first husband Jack, of nearly 45 years, and her second husband, Glenn Robertson, of nearly 10 years.
