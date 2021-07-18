Our beloved sister Carole Willard died on July 2, 2021, one day short of her 45th wedding anniversary.
Carole was born in Minneapolis, MN, on August, 16, 1941, the first-born daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Haley) Kociscak.
She was a whiz at crossword puzzles and bridge was her favorite card game — especially duplicate bridge.
Our sister had a special knack for financial matters. Carole went to work for Northwestern National Bank (which later became part of Wells Fargo) in her senior year of high school. Her career lasted 30 years.
David and Carole were married on July 3, 1976. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10. 2020.
Carole had no children of her own but was very generous to her nieces and nephews.
She is especially missed by her siblings Andrew Peter Kociscak (Ingrid), William Michael Kociscak (Carol) and Margaret Mary Brummer.