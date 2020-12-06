CAROLE McFATE

Carole E. McFate arrived in the arms of Jesus Christ on Nov. 27, 2020 at her home in Sahuarita, Arizona. She was 80. Carole was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Binghamton, New York to Roy and Elizabeth McFate.
Carole worked in the Personnel Department for 26 years at Singer-Link in Binghamton, New York. In 2006 Carole moved to Green Valley, Arizona to enjoy her retirement. Throughout her time in Green Valley, Carole became very involved in the church formerly known as the Green Valley Community Church. Through Carole’s leadership and the Spiritual Life Ministry, Carole helped to present several special offerings. They included Follow Jesus to the Cross, Night in Bethlehem, women’s retreats, the dedication of a prayer room, and the Christian Clown Ministry. Carole was passionate about her work with the clowns and deeply humbled that the performances touched the hearts of so many people. Later Carole attended the Southern Arizona Community Church. She also volunteered at the Animal League of Green Valley.
Carole is survived by her niece, Liza Babcock of Stuarts Draft, Virginia; nephew, Todd Babcock and his wife, Monique of Chesapeake, Virginia; nephew, Mark Babcock of Boulder, Colorado; and her precious Chihuahua Angel. Carole is also survived by many dear friends including Shauna Melvin of Sahuarita, Arizona. Carole was preceded in death by her sister, Gail Babcock of Stuarts Draft, Virginia.
No service is planned at this time. If you wish to make a donation in Carole’s memory, please consider The Animal League of Green Valley.