CAROLE BAHARA

Carole passed away on April 11, 2021, at her home in Green Valley. She was the loving and devoted mother of Janet VanBuskirk of Tucson, AZ; Sue Davis of Phoenix, AZ; and Ron Bahara of Pasadena, CA. She was married to her longtime love James Bahara for more than 60 years. The daughter of Luther and Minnie Rogers, Carole grew up in Crossett, Arkansas and raised her children in Valencia, California.
Carole loved animals, had a thirst for knowledge and learning new things, and was known for helping everyone that needed her help. She was considered a second Mom to many. Everyone that knew her loved her and will miss her dearly. A later service is planned.