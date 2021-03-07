Green Valley, AZ resident, Carole Ann Koci Lynes, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Carole was born on August 19,1937 in Abilene, KS. She was the oldest daughter of Jim and Mildred Koci. The family moved to Wichita, KS soon after. Carole was a proud 1956 graduate of Wichita North High School where she met her husband John. She attended the University of Kansas on a music scholarship.
John and Carole started a family in 1960 with son Steve, and then Scott came along in 1963. Carole was a full-time loving mother and wife and enjoyed teaching music, cooking and baking for her family, and was very active in local school and community projects. She was also an incredible seamstress and friend.
The family moved to Minnetonka, MN in 1976 where she resided until 1989 when she and John retired to Green Valley. Always active in a church community, Carole found a family at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley where she was active in the church choir. Carole was actively involved in music making her entire life. She shared her musical talent on the flute and piano in every community where she lived.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mildred Koci; husband John Cook Lynes; sister Virginia Koci-Finch.
Carole is survived by sons, Steve (wife, Maryann), Scott (husband, Brian), granddaughters, Katie Barr (husband, Darren), Jenny Weiss, and great-grandsons, Cohen Barr and Quentin Barr.
The family requests that those who wish to honor the memory of Carole, consider donating to Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, 1393 West Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85622. Please designate for Carole Lynes Memorial-Missions. Online links are not for memorial gifts.