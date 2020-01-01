Carol Wedin, age 79, died Christmas morning at Canyon Valley Memory Care. Carol was born in Minneapolis , MN, on Jan. 14, 1940.
She earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota in elementary education. She spent her working years teaching and also working in real estate in Minnesota.
Carol was a member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley and her faith in her Lord was the most important part of her life. She especially looked forward to Bible study and fellowship at church and was also very active in the singles group.
She enjoyed line dancing, the Red Hat Ladies and was quite the artist.
Carol is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann, and a stepson, John. Her sisters Judy, Kris and Shary. Nieces Jill and Jane and nephews Jason and Jeremy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry.
Her family thanks the staff at Canyon Valley Memory Center for their wonderful care during her residence there. Also to Remita Health for their hospice care.
Memorial service at Desert Hills Lutheran Church will be at a later date.