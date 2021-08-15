CAROL VIRGINIA (GINNY) AHLSTROM

The family of Carol “Ginny” Virginia Ahlstrom (née Lunstead) of Green Valley, AZ is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, July 19, 2021.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Susan Ahlstrom of Green Valley, AZ; Jane Reitman of Milwaukee, WI; Rob (Debora) Ahlstrom of Sheffield, AL; Wendy Lucas of Madison, WI; Karen Ahlstrom of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Andy, Sam, Mitch, Robby, Danielle, Kristen, and Nathan, as well as sisters Barbara Wulf and Diane Grove.
She was predeceased by her parents George Lunstead and Frances Lunstead, of Kandiyohi, MN, as well as her sister Sally Jo Dahlke.
Ginny was born on January 13, 1930 in Willmar, MN to Frances Myrtle Helen Lunstead (née Nelson) and George William Lunstead, a railroad engineer. She was raised in Kandiyohi, MN. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1948 with honors, and went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. She married Robert Ahlstrom in 1950, and had five children.
Ginny was an accomplished musician. She played at least 12 musical instruments, including to the surprise of her own family, trombone and bass sax. It is said she could play any instrument handed to her. Ginny passed her talent and love of music down to every one of her children and grandchildren, and music lives on through her, in them. Ginny was a respected piano teacher in her neighborhood community during her childbearing years. She was a dedicated mother to her children, driving them many evenings to gymnastics and dance lessons. She grew an admirable vegetable garden, as well as beautiful flowers around their family home. She was a thrill-seeker who loved roller-coasters, the Tilt-A-Whirl fair ride, and driving fast. She found humor in language and especially liked jokes that played on words. Ginny managed to provide her children with special experiences despite considerable adversity. She was a humble person who never boasted about her abilities, though her talents were truly enviable.
Ginny was a pianist and accordionist for the Vasa Order of America Swedish-American cultural organization. She traveled to Sweden as a music accompanist in 1973 where she met the King of Sweden. As an empty-nester, Ginny went on to earn a diploma at The Deaconess School of Nursing Good Samaritan Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI, and became a Registered Nurse. She focused her career in nursing on Geriatrics, and was known to incorporate music in her practice, often holding sing-alongs and exploring music as therapy. Ginny thrilled and delighted many residents with her accordion and piano playing, and made many people happy along the way with music. Ginny was a Bridge Master. She was well-known at the casino. She was a dedicated Democrat, and was often seen volunteering at the polls. She loved swimming, roller skating, knitting, sewing, reading, camping, concerts, Bingo, and traveling. Ginny will be missed dearly by the friends and family who loved her.
The Ahlstrom family will be gathering privately to honor our mother and grandmother. If you would like to make a charitable donation in memory of Ginny to the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College, you can send it, with mention of honoring Carol Ahlstrom, to: Gustavus Adolphus College. 800 West College Avenue. Saint Peter MN 56082. Or online at: