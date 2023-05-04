Carol Tahse Roeming, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and devoted community member, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 88 in Green Valley. She was born on April 25, 1935, in Marion, Ohio, to a family that would grow to cherish her warmth, humor and love of life.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Fred Roeming, and a large, adoring family. She devoted her career to nurturing and guiding young minds, first as a music teacher and later as a school counselor. Carol's big heart, generosity, and compassion touched the lives of countless students and colleagues.
A proud graduate of Western Michigan University, Carol was an active member of Valley Presbyterian Church and lent her beautiful voice to the choir. Her passion for music and kindness resonated with everyone she encountered and left a lasting impact on her community.
Carol was a dedicated member of PEO, an organization committed to empowering women through education. She was also an avid and competitive bridge player, a skill she honed with joy and determination. Her love for tennis never waned, and she earned the title of senior champion. Carol's enthusiasm for the sport remained strong until her final days.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held on May 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church. For those who cannot attend in person, a livestream of the memorial service will be available. Carol's memory will be honored through the music, laughter and love she shared so generously throughout her life.
Carol's devotion to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews knew no bounds. Her adventurous spirit and infectious laughter will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Carol's name to Arizona Cancer Society, Valley Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
