Roeming.jpg

Carol Roeming

Carol Tahse Roeming, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and devoted community member, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 88 in Green Valley. She was born on April 25, 1935, in Marion, Ohio, to a family that would grow to cherish her warmth, humor and love of life.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Fred Roeming, and a large, adoring family. She devoted her career to nurturing and guiding young minds, first as a music teacher and later as a school counselor. Carol's big heart, generosity, and compassion touched the lives of countless students and colleagues.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?