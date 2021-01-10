On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Carol Lon Lim (Ng) passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 86 in Green Valley, Arizona.
Carol was born in San Francisco, California. Her father was Lum Yen Ng and her mother was Shee Wong Ng. Carol was affectionately called Clara by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by sisters Helen and Virginia and brother William Ng. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Lim; daughter Leslie Ann Lim Goudie (Paul), granddaughters Eleanor and Felicity, all of Stamford Connecticut; son Matthew Lim (Margaret); granddaughters Alice and Jane and grandson Jasper, all of Geneva, Switzerland. Also surviving her are sisters Jenny Lee, Maybelle, Annabelle and Marilyn, and brother Ernest Ng.
Clara went to Jean Parker Grammar School, Francisco Jr. High School and Commerce High School. She attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church in San Francisco's Chinatown. She attended Lux College and later worked for Kaiser Permanente Hospital in the Allergy Department as an allergy technician. She was a Girl Scout leader and had the only Chinese Girl Scout Troop in San Francisco’s Chinatown.
She loved to travel and enjoyed outdoor activities: tennis, skiing, hiking and square dancing. For many years she was an active member of the Green Valley Hiking Club and the Green Valley Square Dance Club. She was a loving mother and an excellent homemaker. She loved to cook and loved to sew and knit. She knitted numerous sweaters for kids, relatives and friends over the years.
She will be interred at the Green Valley Mortuary, 18751 S. La Canada Dr., Sahuarita, Arizona 85629. Donations in her memory may be made to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704 or the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station PO Box 220 New York, NY 10150, https//www.alzinfo.org.