If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Carol Joan Vesterdal (nee Riemer) passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Nov. 29, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred W. Riemer and Kathryn Darvill Riemer, her brother Donald Riemer, and her husband Norman Vesterdal. She is survived by her children Steve (Denise), Al (Cheryl), Barb (Burton), Jim, Sue, and Wendy, as well as numerous adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members.
Carol was born on Oct. 29, 1937 in Newark, New Jersey. After graduating from Weequahic High School she earned a Bachelor’s degree from Douglass College at Rutgers University and a Master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Carol and Norman were married on June 30, 1962 and moved to Arizona in 1962. Carol taught kindergarten in the Sahuarita Unified School District for 20 years, and following her retirement she volunteered at Friends in Deed.
In addition to teaching and raising her family, Carol was an avid knitter, jigsaw puzzler, and reader. Her home was always open to friends and family, and Carol cooked countless meals for those she loved.
Carol’s sense of humor, generous spirit, and loving nature will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, AZ, on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Carol’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to the American Heart Association or the World Wildlife Fund.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone