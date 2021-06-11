Carol Halstead was born Feb. 5, 1954, in Woodstock, IL. The family moved to North Kansas City, MO, where she graduated from Liberty High School.
Carol was married to Scott Halstead and had two children, Chase Halstead of Green Valley and Jordon Halstead of Omaha, Neb. She had four grandsons.
Carol always loved dogs and briefly owned a kennel in Sierra Vista, AZ, and then a Groom Shop in Green Valley Mall here in Green Valley, AZ,
Carol suffered from diabetes and lost a leg as a result. She continued grooming dogs from her wheelchair.
She leaves two children, four grandsons, her stepfather Bill Ellingson in Liberty, MO, also her brother Mark Ellingson who lives in Flippen, Arkansas, and her mother Lois Horton of Green Valley.
She will be sadly missed but we are so happy for her that she can now walk with the angels in heaven.
Services pending.