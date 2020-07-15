Carol Ann Webb, 79, passed on the 3rd of July, 2020. in her home, surrounded by her family.
Carol spent most of her life involved in music, performing with numerous musical groups, including the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
She directed several preschool programs during her career, her favorite being the Early Childhood Center in Sahuarita. She enjoyed spending time with youngsters, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy.
She was an active volunteer with Community Performing Arts Center in Green Valley and will be honored with a plaque and memorial seat.
Carol is survived by her husband, Lanny; siblings, Joan Cannon and Howard (Leila) Wooten; sons, Scott, Ryan (Eileen), Joel (Christy); grandchildren Scott Jr. (Sara), Nicole, Jacob (Elizabeth), Hayden; and great-grandchildren Elli, William, Samantha and baby-to-be due in October.
A celebration of Carol’s life is planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Magee Ranch Community Building at 10:30 a.m.