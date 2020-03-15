Carol Ann Walsh, 66, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020, at Peppi's House TMC Hospice after a short stay.
She leaves behind Luanne Martin, her loving wife of 44 years. They lived together in various states, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, California and Arizona, bonding with many people along the way.
Carol always had a generous spirit and quick wit, loved all kinds of projects and fix-it jobs and was always willing to help others. When not working or doing projects, she enjoyed creating artwork and listening to classical music.
Carol was a dedicated employee of the Green Valley True Value Hardware Store retiring about two years ago. Her knowledge, expertise and likable personality earned her many loyal customers.
Carol was born in Towanda, PA, to Elsie (Wood) and Thomas Walsh. Surviving are her sister Cherie (Ron) Schell and brother Thomas Richard (Sandy) Walsh; sisters-in-law Kathy Martin and Lyn Alweis, and nephews, nieces and other family members. Also left behind are life-long friends Bill Fry and Mark De Simone of Boston and mother-in-law Grace Martin of Green Valley.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614.