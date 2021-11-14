CAROL A. GIORDANO

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Carol was born in Syracuse, NY, on Sept. 25, 1947, and passed away on October 28, 2021, from complications of COVID 19.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Sam of 53 years and son Samuel of Syracuse, NY. She is also survived by three brothers, James (Christa), Douglas, and Melvin (Mary) Russell of California; four sisters, Brenda (Ed) Peck, Patty (Mike) Juskow, Gloria Halko and Mary Ellen (Corky) Fortino of Syracuse, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was office manager of the New York Conference, United Church of Christ in Syracuse for many years. Moving to Green Valley, AZ in 2010. She held many different positions in the Santa Rita Art League. Carol also volunteered at Friends in Deed and was a lector at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
Carol will be missed and loved by all who knew her. RIP/PT
A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 10 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 1510 N. Via Ures in Green Valley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. following the Memorial service.
