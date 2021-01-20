Carleton Scott Gilman of Essex Jct, VT and Green Valley, AZ passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2021 after a life well lived. Scott was born in Richford, VT on May 16, 1931, son of Howard Carleton Gilman and Hallie (Scott) Gilman. After the death of his mother in 1939, Scott and his twin brothers Larry and Gary went to live in the Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, VT. Scott returned to Richford and graduated from Richford High School in 1949. He then joined the Navy, was honorably discharged in 1954, then attended UVM.
In 1957, Scott married Nancy Jordan in Burlington, VT. They settled in Essex Jct where they lived for many years. Scott worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Buffalo, NY and Burlington from 1958 until his retirement in 1983. Scott always had more than one job: pumping gas for Duke Ehler, landscaping with George Brady, and following his true passion, skiing, by serving on the Ski Patrol at Smuggler’s Notch and ski instructing at Sugarbush North. Scott was an avid and graceful skier.
In 1983, Scott retired from the FAA and started Scott’s Line Striping. He painted runways, parking lots, and highways throughout Vermont and beyond for over 20 years. This business allowed Scott and Nancy to spend the winter months in Arizona. They bought a house in Green Valley in 1995, and moved there permanently in 2014.
Scott is survived by his wife Nancy, of Green Valley AZ; his two daughters, Sally Gilman and her husband Colby Rickard of Nederland, CO, and Margaret Gilman of Williston, VT. He leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Louise Housman and her children Adrianna and Myles, of Gainesville, GA; Francis Donnelly and his wife Laura, of Lafayette, CO; Carleton von Stritzky, of Essex Jct, VT; and Sarah Rubbiolo of Boulder, CO. Scott is also survived by his brother Larry Gilman of Clinton, MA. His brother Gary Gilman predeceased him.
Dad was happiest puttering in his garage, talking shop with his colleagues, and grilling the perfect steak. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be planned for this summer.