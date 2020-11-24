Carey A. Reed of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 84. After several months of declining health, Carey died peacefully at home with his family, including his wife of over 50 years, Linda.
Carey was born in California in August of 1936 to father Carey Reed and mother Minnie Reed. He was one of seven children, including brother Denise and sisters Beula, Barbara, Sue, Julie and Jackie. His desire to set out on his own led him to enlist in the Air Force at a young age, where he proudly served for 11 years. After his time in the Air Force, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years.
Carey spent time living in many parts of the country. Much of his early life was spent in Yakima, WA where he enjoyed painting, boating and waterskiing. The Seattle area kept the middle of his life busy — with many adventures on his motorcycle. He retired to Green Valley, AZ, where he was able to enjoy many cruises with Linda and also found time to further his artistic side, becoming an accomplished woodworker and woodturner.
Carey is survived by his wife Linda Reed and their two children Melodi Macor and Michael Reed; his first wife Clare Ellen Thomas and their children: Christopher Reed, Carol Johnson, Curtis Reed, Craig Reed and Cathy Fann; plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No memorial is planned, anyone wishing to honor Carey’s life are encouraged to make donations to a local food bank or any charities that aid veterans; our favorites are The Wounded Warrior Project & DAV (Disabled American Veterans).