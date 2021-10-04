If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
C. Bethia Daughenbaugh
September 22, 2021
Bethia’s spirit was felt by many along her journey of 80 years. Her life began in Paonia, Colorado and continued in seaside Oregon and Washington State. After attending Marylhurst College in Oregon for her BA in theology and psychology, she obtained her MSW at the University of Washington. She then counseled juveniles in residence at Echo Glen Children’s Center before joining the Seattle-based Casey Family Program working with foster children and their families.
Bethia’s wide range of interests included sports, photography, birding, geology, golf and adventuring. Her travels took her to Africa, Australia, Mexico and Canada as well as the east and west coasts of America.
When Bethia retired she wanted to get warm so she and her cats happily traveled to their new house at The Springs at Santa Rita in Green Valley, Arizona. She soon joined the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans to provide humanitarian aid to migrants. Later, with the help of her many “Friends of Bethia,” she moved to the Silver Springs retirement community in Green Valley.
She is survived by her brother Roger and family in Colorado, her long-time friend Karen in Washington, and her amazing friends in Green Valley.