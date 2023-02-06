Samuel Burton (Burt) Eubank passed away on February 4, 2023, in Green Valley Arizona from complications of old age. He was born in Kentucky in 1926, living there until his family moved to Tennessee. It was there he met his wife of 72 years, Jane Elizabeth Bandy.
They moved to Michigan where he completed a Masters in Chemical Engineering at the University of Michigan. Following graduation, his career took them to Louisiana, New Jersey (New York), and Texas. Upon his retirement, they spent many years at their mountain home in Colorado before making Green Valley their full-time home.
They traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents, often including family in their adventures. Burt was preceded in death by his wife and a granddaughter, Devon Anne Buerstetta. He is survived by his best friend, Sally Ayres; his daughters Beverly Buerstetta (David) and Carolyn Hill (Dick); three granddaughters, Jenifer Gibson, Erica Dehnke (Brian Loshbough) and Rebecca Buerstetta; two great-grandchildren, Barrett and Dylan Gibson; brother-in-law, Joe Bandy, Jr.; nephew, Joe Bandy III; and many “bonus” family members and friends.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held in the Recreation Center at La Posada on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A time to share refreshments and memories will follow. His family requests that, if you are so moved, donations be made to the Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Cañada, Sahuarita AZ 85629 or the La Posada Holiday Gift Fund, c/o Posada Life Foundation, 350 E. Morningside Rd., Green Valley, AZ 85614.
