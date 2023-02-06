Burton.png

Burt Eubank

Samuel Burton (Burt) Eubank passed away on February 4, 2023, in Green Valley Arizona from complications of old age. He was born in Kentucky in 1926, living there until his family moved to Tennessee. It was there he met his wife of 72 years, Jane Elizabeth Bandy.

They moved to Michigan where he completed a Masters in Chemical Engineering at the University of Michigan. Following graduation, his career took them to Louisiana, New Jersey (New York), and Texas. Upon his retirement, they spent many years at their mountain home in Colorado before making Green Valley their full-time home.

