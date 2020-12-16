BURNHAM EARLE WILBERT

Burnham Earle (Mack) Wilbert, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from COVID-19. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruby, and by his daughter Gina Wilbert.
Survivors include his wife Agnes Bindner and his children Julie Jenkins (Jackson), Dawn Wilbert and Amy Mason; brothers Bob (JoNell) and George; sisters Ruby Swenson and Annie Wright; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services are to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Posada’s adult day care center.