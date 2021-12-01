If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Bryan Peter Sychuk passed away on Nov 19, 2021. Bryan was born Dec. 17, 1959 in California to Alma (Barthel) Sychuk and Peter Sychuk. Bryan grew up in La Habra, CA, but moved to Pleasanton, CA with his parents where he attended high school and lived as an adult. Bryan was a true California kid who loved the ocean and surfing, the outdoors and mild weather, and his dogs. He had a great sense of humor and the most contagious laugh.
When Bryan was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension he moved to Green Valley, AZ to be near his parents, which turned out to be a godsend as he found great doctors in Tucson that extended his life by many, many years. Bryan loved his family, his friends and his dogs. Bryan is survived his mother Alma, sister Darcelle, brother-in-law Don, nephew Zane and niece Elena, and his much-loved dog Skaha. Bryan was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Bryan’s passing marks the end of his physical suffering and it opens the door to an eternal and beautiful journey safely in the arms of God. We trust that he will be reunited with his loved ones who went before him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM at The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Dr., Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Reception to follow services at the home of Alma, RSVP 520-648-6416 or arizcasa@cox.net.
