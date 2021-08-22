BRUNO OTHMAR SCHADLER

May 5, 1935 – August 11, 2021
Bruno Schadler, 86, of Green Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Bruno was born on May 5, 1935, sharing his birthdate with his mother. Although born and raised in Switzerland, he was a citizen of Liechtenstein by birthright. He was one of 12 children, having 3 sisters and 8 brothers.
Bruno apprenticed as a gourmet chef in Basel, Switzerland, specializing in French cuisine. He came to Canada in 1956, where he met his wife, Sandra. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1961.
Early in his career, Bruno worked in fine hotels in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta, Canada, and in New York City. After transitioning to the management side of executive fine dining, he still enjoyed “Wowing” friends and family with gourmet dinner parties.
In 1989, Bruno proudly became a United States citizen.
Before retiring, Bruno decided to return to the kitchen, first as a sous chef to help close friends launch a French restaurant in New Jersey in 1988 that would become nationally recognized. Then, to slow down the pace a little, he worked at the rectory of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church in Paramus, New Jersey, preparing meals for the priests and visiting missionaries.
In 2004, Bruno moved from New Jersey to Green Valley, AZ to be near his granddaughters, whom he adored.
In retirement, Bruno enjoyed reading and writing. His favorite topics included 20th century history and Catholic theology and apologetics.
He also loved being an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley, where he served until his last day as an alter server, a Eucharistic minister for the sick and homebound, a leader in reciting the rosary, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bruno was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Theo, and his sisters Berta and Heidi, all of Switzerland.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Michael) Bradley of Sahuarita, Arizona, his son Stephen (Toni Ann) Schadler of Tubac, Arizona, his granddaughters Alexandra and Samantha Schadler of Tubac, Arizona, his brothers Albert, Jules, Sepp, Bernhard, Othmar, Hanspeter and Toni of Switzerland, his sister Marie-Theres of Switzerland, his godson, Olaf, and numerous other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, all of Switzerland.
A funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, at 10 am. The mass will be preceded by a praying of the rosary at 9:30 am. All are welcome to attend. Face masks are respectfully requested for unvaccinated friends who wish to pay they respects.
A committal service will take place directly afterwards at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Valley, 505 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614.