Bruce W. Campbell died after a prolonged illness in his home on 1/23/22 in Sahuarita, AZ at the age of 86. Bruce is survived by his wife Janice (Clift), daughter Heather Pearson, son-in-law Brian Pearson, Grandchildren: Lauren and James Pearson, Sister: Sharon Bech, Nieces: Kimberly and Janice Bech. He is preceded in death by parents Benjamin Franklin Campbell and Rosemary Campbell (Stafford).
Bruce was born on October 7, 1935, in St. Joseph, Missouri to B. Franklin and Rosemary Campbell. Spending most of his childhood in his beloved St. Joseph, he was no stranger to great accomplishments including being elected Missouri Boy Governor in 1953. For his senior year of High School, his family moved to Sioux City, Iowa where he lettered in Varsity Track. He graduated from North Dakota State University in 1958 with a degree in Applied Arts and Sciences.
After graduating college in 1958, he began his sales career with General Mills, selling Betty Crocker products to store chains, schools, and restaurants all over the United States. He then found his true passion, selling paper products and worked several companies including Stuart Hall, Datacom, Top Flight, and Roselle Paper. The consummate salesman, Bruce never shied away from an opportunity to show off his products and was always stopping at stores he sold to and check in on his products as well as do a little reconnaissance on the competition.
Bruce was a proud American all his life. Although he was reluctant to speak of it, he was called to active duty during while serving in the Air National Guard during the Berlin Crisis.
Bruce called nearly 20 towns and cities home during his lifetime, finally settling down in Fenton, Michigan after marrying his wife Janice in 1968. In 1973, they adopted a baby girl and named her Heather. After many happy and prosperous years raising a family in Michigan, they relocated to New Hope, Pennsylvania.
In 2003, Bruce and Janice moved to Rancho Sahuarita in Arizona to be closer to their daughter and son- in-law. After a few more years working in sales, Bruce retired at the age of 73 and began the next chapter in his life and becoming a proud grandpa to Lauren and James. He enjoyed spending his retirement with friends and family out on their patio enjoying the warmth, beautiful sunsets, and starry skies that the Arizona desert has to offer.
Bruce also loved dancing, playing bridge, boating, golf, walking the dog around Sahuarita Lake and spending time with friends in the Rancho Sahuarita Community. He was an avid reader, loved following business and political news, watching sports, and enjoyed both dining out and home-cooked meals.
Throughout his life, Bruce was dedicated believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He could say the most beautiful prayers at family meals and could often bring a tear to your eye. He attended and volunteered at both New Life Christian Church Newtown, Pennsylvania and Grace Church in Sahuarita, Arizona. He felt especially blessed to attend Tuesday morning Bible studies with his brothers and sisters in Christ to study God’s Word.
A Memorial is scheduled for 11a.m. on March 19 at Grace Church in Sahuarita, 2301 E. Sahuarita Rd. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate: Tunnel to Towers https://t2t.org/donate/ or Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/ or Grace Church of Sahuarita https://gcsahuarita.churchcenter.com/giving.