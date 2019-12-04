BRUCE FORBES BOHOR

Bruce died Nov. 17, 2019. He was born May 4, 1932 in Chicago to Alexandria and Rudolph Bohor, both teachers in the Chicago school system and now deceased. After graduating from Fenger High school, he continued his education, receiving his B.S. from Beloit College in Wisconsin where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated Magma Cum Laude; his master's degree from the University of Indiana; and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.
As a geologist he began his career at Conoco in Ponca City, Oklahoma in the Production Research Division. His next career move was to Illinois State Survey in the Clay Mineral Section and then to the United States Geological Survey in Lakewood Colorado in the Coal Resources Branch.
He continued to be involved with study and research in his field with funding from the USGS and NASA. He defined altered volcanic ash beds (tonsteins) in the western U.S.A. and China. He established the presence of detritus from the asteroid impact at the K/T Boundary 65 million years ago that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. He discovered shocked and metamorphosed quartz grains occurring in the boundary claystones worldwide, which confirmed their impact origin. He also discovered several sites of the impact debris layers in the Western United States and studied many other sites around the world. For his exceptional achievement in meteoritics, he was awarded The Barringer Medal at the international Meteoritical Society Meeting in London, England in 2011.
After his retirement from the Survey in 1995 he continued as an emeritus and volunteer at the USGS. During this time he also did follow up to research that he had co-investigated with a graduate student 40 years before by investigating the occurrence of attapulgite, a clay mineral used by both ancient and present day Mayan potters in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. He authored or coauthored more than 100 technical publications over his research career.
Because of health issues, Bruce discontinued his active research and moved to Green Valley, Arizona as a full time resident in 2012.
He is survived by his wife Leah of 36 years, his children Susan Bohor (Ron Sundell), Jacqui Auterman (Dan), Laurie Roth (Mark), Thomas Bohor (Evelyn), and their mother Bruce's ex-wife Barbara Bohor Denny. and his grandchildren Eric, Matthew, Abigail, William, Jesse and Benjamin.
During Bruce's lifetime, he had a love of nature and ecology which was reflected in his time away from work. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, fly fishing, badminton, and squash. He was a partner in a backpacking store in Champaign, Illinois, and in Colorado he built and sold geodesic domes using his own home in Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado as a model.
If you wish to celebrate his life, you may donate to the Nature Conservancy of Arizona or The Animal League of Green Valley, AZ, organizations that supports his life time interest.
At his request no formal services will be held.