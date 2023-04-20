A resident of Quail Creek for over 15 years, Brian Porter Dodd was born Nov. 21, 1945 in Ottawa, Illinois and died peacefully Feb. 24, 2023. He spent most of his schooling years in San Luis Obispo, California where he began his career in the electrical business working for his father at A-1 Electric. After graduating, he went on to work for various electrical companies in California, Texas and Arizona, working as a project manager and then in outside sales, ending up at Crescent Electric in Tempe, from where he finally retired in 2017.
In February 1990 he married Diane Lejonhud, a classmate from his 1964 graduating class. They spent 33 wonderful years together traveling, boating and playing golf. They had just celebrated their 33rd anniversary on February 2.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Dodd. He leaves behind his wife, Diane, six children, six grandchildren, a nephew, one great-grandson, and a sister, Suzanne Curtis of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Madera Clubhouse in Quail Creek on Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Brian Dodd to Green Valley Community Food Bank, 250 E. Continental Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
