Brian Kenneth Keatley

Brian Keatley passed away on April 17, 2023. He is survived by loving brother Darin, many aunts and uncles, cousins and their children, and good friends.
He was born in South Pasadena, California and attended Oneonta Elementary School. His family then moved to Atascadero, California, where he attended junior high and high school, graduating as co-valedictorian of his class of 1983. He then attended Occidental College.
He lived in Southern California for many years, sharing homes with friends in Eagle Rock and Hollywood before eventually moving in with his father, Kenneth Keatley, in Huntington Beach. He remained there until Ken's passing in 2003.
In 2010, Brian moved to Green Valley to be near his beloved mother Helen Keatley, who passed in 2018.
He worked for WalMart for nearly 20 years, starting in Huntington Beach and later transferring to the store in Green Valley. He loved, and was loved by, his coworkers.
Always eager to help anyone he could, Brian once said that among his proudest achievements was helping family, friends and coworkers to have better lives.
He loved animals, including many childhood pets and his rescued “street dog” Scrappy. He enjoyed music, nature and long walks. Most of all, Brian loved spending time with family and friends.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone