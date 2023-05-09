Obituary

Brian Kenneth Keatley

Brian Keatley passed away on April 17, 2023. He is survived by loving brother Darin, many aunts and uncles, cousins and their children, and good friends.

He was born in South Pasadena, California and attended Oneonta Elementary School. His family then moved to Atascadero, California, where he attended junior high and high school, graduating as co-valedictorian of his class of 1983. He then attended Occidental College.

